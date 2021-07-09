100 Holes of Golf Charity Event Raises $70K

Beach Grove Golf & Country Club hosts 100 Holes of Golf Charity Event raising $70,000 for Tecumseh and Windsor-Essex County Charities. Beach Grove Golf & Country Club, one of Ontario’s only waterfront Country Clubs and Southwestern Ontario’s premier private Golf and Country Club turned 100 years old in 2021! The Club has embarked on a community initiative to commemorate its 100th anniversary by aiming to raise $100,000 to give back to the community. Beach Grove biggest fundraising initiative of the year took place on Monday, July 5th as they held the 100 Holes of Golf charity event.