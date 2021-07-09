Cancel
Doc’s grandson, Charles, held power in his hands

By SLIM RANDLES Home Country
Paris Post-Intelligencer
 9 days ago

M rs. Doc brought them some ice cream, but Doc and Charles weren’t that interested. Charles is Doc’s 6-yearold grandson. And both Doc and Mrs. Doc have found it fascinating to view the world, after having been around so many years, through the fresh eyes and wonderment of a youngster. But turning down ice cream? Doc had to chuckle, because he didn’t even know that was possible. But the remote-controlled toy wouldn’t be denied. As Doc watched, Charles turned switches and pushed buttons and the mysterious machine changed form. It became a monster instead of a race car and walked over to scare the sleeping cat. When the laughter finally died down, they both agreed it was worth it. Then the monster became a race car once again. It shot across the floor and had a head-on collision with the leg of the couch. Charles expertly backed it away. “You want to drive it a while, Grandpa?” Charles asked. “No thanks,” Doc said. “I couldn’t drive it as good as you can.” And Doc knew that was true, even though Doc had been driving a car since the invention of stop signs, and Charles couldn’t do that yet. But Charles, a coming firstgrader, held power in his hands. Someday he’d be driving a car, and Doc hoped the remote car’s lessons for safety and fun would carry on through the years to come. A guy needs to be in charge every now and then.

