Colorado State

Polis Ends Covid-19 Health Emergency Declaration In Colorado

By A.J.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
 9 days ago


Governor Jared Polis officially declared that he is ending the health emergency executive orders for COVID-19 and rescinding all previous executive orders issued during the pandemic. Does this mean the pandemic is completely over? Kind of. According to 9 News, Governor Polis signed an order yesterday that only focuses on...

