Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Application period for 2021-22 season-long duck blinds underway

Paris Post-Intelligencer
 9 days ago

The application period for the 2021-22 season-long (Tier 1) duck blinds is underway and will close July 21 with results announced in early August. All applications must be submitted through www.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com. Significant changes have been made to public land duck hunting this year to increase opportunities for all duck hunters. Check out the website for complete information. There will be 432 seasonlong (Tier 1) blind sites available for the 2022-23 season and most things will remain similar to the 2020-21 season. Application and drawings will be computerized and lotterystyle with results emailed. Applicants may form parties and each member’s name will be included in the lottery so that parties of eight will have eight chances. All applications must be submitted through www. GoOutdoorsTennessee.com or any Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency license agent. No mail-in applications are accepted. It is required that you include an email address for your account. All notifications will arrive only by email. You can log into your account at any time and see hunts you applied for, permits you were awarded, and your priority points balance.

www.parispi.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterfowl Hunting#Duck Hunting#Hunting License#Big Cat#Gooutdoorstennessee Com#Application#Academy#Twrf#Tf#Mercury#Ford#Utv#Twra#Hunters For The Hungry#Nra General Operations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lottery
Related
Environmentthreeriverspublishing.com

Conservation efforts led by hunters, benefits of ‘NGOs’

“One of the worst things you can do to a species whose numbers are decreasing is to take away the ability to hunt it, because hunters will rally around animals they hunt,” said Joel Brice, chief conservation officer for Delta Waterfowl. “Hunters love wildlife and they will spend serious money to save it.”
Animalsoutdoorchannelplus.com

The Perfect Louisiana Duck Blind

A Bayou State hunter builds a floating blind with extra cushion. On a blustery Saturday, midway through the December segment of the 2020 duck season, Greg Geoffroy was hunting at his lease near Rockefeller Refuge. He and his buddies, Tim McBride and David Delahoussaye, were having a banner day. "It...
AnimalsMontana Standard

FWP wants feedback on public land elk shoulder season hunts

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is asking the public if elk shoulder seasons should expand onto additional public lands in some hunting districts. The agency issued a supplemental request for public comment this week ahead of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission’s meeting in August where the body will make final decisions on extending shoulder seasons to Feb. 15 in 19 hunting districts.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

TPWD drawn hunt permit applications for 2021-22 now being accepted

Hunters looking for a new opportunity or a change of scenery this fall are encouraged to check out the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s drawn hunt permits program. Applications are being accepted now for a shot at almost 10,000 permits in 61 hunt categories. The permits are for drawn hunts on both public and private lands throughout Texas. Among the offerings available through the online…
Animalstomahawkleader.com

Spring waterfowl survey results show overall population increase

WISCONSIN – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Thursday, July 15 announced an increase in the waterfowl population across most of the state, despite dry winter and spring weather. The DNR’s 2021 spring waterfowl population surveys show stable to increased numbers of breeding waterfowl, despite below-average wetland conditions....
Chicopee, MAWWLP 22News

Bird Feeder Update: Remove hummingbird feeders now included in advisory

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife has updated the their advisory to include removing hummingbird feeders after a mysterious illness is killing songbirds in the mid-Atlantic. The original advisory posted on MassWildlife’s website Wednesday stated it was okay to leave hummingbird feeders up. As of Friday,...
Animalsdeeranddeerhunting.com

Stop Deer From Smelling You | DeerTech TV

Russel Epperson describes how to relax a deer’s olfactory epithelium, rendering their nose temporarily useless. Plus, an all-aluminum trailer built for hunters and a new deer feed bucks can’t resist. DeerTech TV. Season 2. Episode 1. “DeerTech TV” is brought to you by: Scent Thief | Outdoor Edge Knives &...
wkdzradio.com

Corn Fungicide Application Underway In Region

Aerial applicators are using helicopters and airplanes to apply fungicide on the corn crop in the area, with some farmers beginning to sow cover crops in the same manner. Trigg County Agriculture Extension Agent Graham Cofield says residents will see aircraft passing over cornfields at a low altitude. Cofield says...
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Application period for the 2021 Grow for the Green Soybean Yield contest

The application period for the 11th annual Grow for the Green Soybean Yield Challenge is officially open. All soybean producers in Arkansas are eligible to participate in this contest, which is administered by the Arkansas Soybean Association (ASA) and funded by the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board (ASPB), with crop management assistance provided by The University of Arkansas Extension Services (UAEX).
Marietta Daily Journal

American Cruise Lines’ 2021 Alaska season is underway

American Cruise Lines is back cruising in Alaska, and its American Constellation was the first cruise ship to dock in Haines in 622 days, since Sept. 29, 2019. To celebrate the town’s first docking in almost two years, American’s guests were warmly welcomed by Mayor Douglass Olerud, the Chilkat Dancers and many members of the Haines community.
maryland.gov

Maryland Conservation Corps Recruiting for 2021-22 Season

Young Adults Can Gain Practical Experience and Skills Training. Maryland Department of Natural Resources is now recruiting members for the Maryland Conservation Corps, an award-winning AmeriCorps program that engages young adults aged 17-25 in extensive conservation, environmental and natural resources management projects across the state. The department seeks to hire...
Idaho StatePosted by
Big Country News

Be Outside, Idaho Announces Opening of 2021-22 Grant Application Period

BOISE - After a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Be Outside, Idaho has announced the opening of its 2021-2022 grant cycle. Be Outside, Idaho grants, funded by IRTI partners, are awarded to Idaho schools, government entities, and non-profit organizations that encourage youth and their families to get outdoors, including projects that focus on outdoor recreation and natural resource education.
HobbiesNorwalk Reflector

Big muskie tactics

There aren’t many people who fish for muskies, and for good reason. In the time it takes to catch one of these toothy predators (maybe), you can likely catch 30 largemouth bass, or fill a limit or two of Lake Erie walleyes, or get several limits of tasty yellow perch. So, why fish for them? Because they’re truly big fish, usually averaging 15 to 30 pounds, hard fighters, and one of Ohio’s biggest challenges. They’re temperamental critters too, prone to hit this day and suffer lockjaw the next, and no one really knows how to catch them consistently. Like I said, a challenge.
Paris Post-Intelligencer

Plenty of ripe summer berries are ready across Tennessee

As the strawberry season ends, Tennessee has plenty of blueberries and blackberries available for picking during summer months. “Our berry plants are loaded with fruit this season,” Connie Massey of Circle S Farms in Lebanon said. “Our blueberries are in full swing with lots of ripe berries for picking.”. Blackberries...
Animalsdailymontanan.com

DNA confirms euthanized bear responsible for Ovando attack

DNA results received Wednesday confirmed the grizzly bear killed by wildlife officials last Friday was the same bear that fatally attacked a camper in Ovando early on the morning of July 6, according to a news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. “The DNA samples from the bear, saliva...

Comments / 0

Community Policy