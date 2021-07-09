The Apple Watch International Collection Launches Ahead of the Summer Olympics

Thousands of athletes and Olympic officials have arrived in Japan's capital for the 2020 Olympic Games. If you'll recall, they had been postponed by a year because of the global coronavirus pandemic. And there has been a lot of controversy over holding them now, with only a fraction of the Japanese population fully vaccinated. So now just days before the games are scheduled to begin in Tokyo, four people have tested positive for COVID-19. They're two South African soccer players, an official with the South African soccer team and the head coach of the South African rugby sevens team. Leila Fadel is in Tokyo and joins us now to discuss these upcoming games. Hello, Leila.