Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

The Apple Watch International Collection Launches Ahead of the Summer Olympics

By Gregory Han
Design Milk
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Apple Watch remains the de facto standard when it comes to smart wearables, something we’d credit not only to the diversity of features added with every new iteration, but also in no small part due to the amount of fashionable options Apple and partners continually offer. Because let’s be honest, most people don’t necessarily need to wear an Apple Watch, but plenty of users want to. The newly announced Apple Watch International Collection appeals to the latter of those two motives, a colorful selection of 22 limited-edition Sport Loop bands representing nations from across the globe ahead of the Summer Olympics.

design-milk.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Great Britain#Sport Loop#App Clip#Stripes Apple Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
News Break
Technology
Country
U.K.
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
South Korea
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Country
Sweden
News Break
Electronics
Country
South Africa
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

YuppTV launches SonyLIV in international markets

YuppTV, the OTT platform for South Asian content, has launched SonyLIV in the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Middle East and Europe. SonyLIV offers an assortment of VoD content including SonyLIV premium Originals, TV shows and movies in multiple languages, including Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali along with Hindi dubbed South Indian content.
Worldbreakingtravelnews.com

Air Canada expands international network ahead of summer

Air Canada has unveiled additional details of its planned international schedule for this summer, which includes the resumption of 17 routes and 11 destinations across the world from its hubs. The airline is resuming its service between Calgary and Frankfurt, as of August 1st, up to four times weekly, and...
SportsBryan College Station Eagle

Should Summer Olympics be canceled?

Thousands of the world’s best athletes are schedule to run, swim, vault and perform other amazing feats in Tokyo in less than two weeks. In doing so, they will perform in front of thousands – of empty seats. Just days ago, the International Olympic Committee decided to ban Japanese fans...
ElectronicsUbergizmo

Apple Almost Launched The First-Gen Apple Watch In Ceramic

When Apple first launched the Apple Watch, the company also revealed the potential for the device to be a luxury device and offered it in a gold finish where it was priced at $10,000. However, presumably they later discovered that this wasn’t necessarily an option that many people went for, and later changed it to a still-expensive, but slightly more affordable ceramic finish.
ApparelWKRC

Nordstrom launches hijab collection

UNDATED (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - American retailer Nordstrom has started selling fashion hijabs in 16 stores across North America, including the Mall of America and online. It's among the first luxury hijab collections offered by a major US fashion retailer. The pieces begin at $45. The collection is a collaboration with...
Designers & Collectionsdecodedmagazine.com

Wasted Heroes’ new collections for the summer

The pioneering rave-inspired fashion brand has just released two brand new collections as well as opening a collaborative creative space in Liverpool’s Fabric District. As well as welcoming customers, this is a new element for the business which is all about working with other creatives from across the city and beyond with new ranges and designs. In the coming weeks Wasted Heroes will bring their creations to life which will be available to buy from the online shop.
Winona Lake, INinkfreenews.com

Raymond Collecting Interest To Olympics

WINONA LAKE – The start of the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan is only days away. For one Grace College employee, the quadrennial event will open up new opportunities. Jeff Raymond, the former head track coach and now an assistant athletic director at Grace, is an avid collector of Olympic memorabilia. Every four years (or five years in the case of the COVID-delayed Tokyo Olympics), an entire new set of potential collectibles becomes available.
Designers & Collectionsgolfbusinessnews.com

FootJoy launches Kent Coast Collection

FootJoy has launched a new capsule clothing collection that celebrates rich golf heritage of England’s Kent Coast – home to three neighbouring courses that have hosted The Open Championship. Featuring a jacket, a polo shirt and a cap, each piece is inspired by this year’s host, Royal St George’s Golf...
Dover, NHSeacoast Online

How to watch Dover native Jessica Parratto dive at Tokyo Summer Olympics

The stage is set for Jessica Parratto to dive in pursuit of a medal at the Summer Olympic Games. The 27-year-old Dover, New Hampshire native will compete for the United States in women’s 10-meter platform synchronized diving with partner and first-time Olympian Delaney Schnell, a 20-year-old from Arizona. Parratto and...
Designers & Collectionsgolfbusinessnews.com

Original Penguin launches SS22 collection

Original Penguin Golf has always dared to be fashionably different from standard golfing attire, and their Spring Summer 2022 collection does not fail to deliver on that score. Since the early days when Arnold Palmer and countless other golfers rocked the iconic logo, the brand has used the technical, performance...
Worldkdll.org

Two Athletes Test Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Summer Olympics Start

Thousands of athletes and Olympic officials have arrived in Japan's capital for the 2020 Olympic Games. If you'll recall, they had been postponed by a year because of the global coronavirus pandemic. And there has been a lot of controversy over holding them now, with only a fraction of the Japanese population fully vaccinated. So now just days before the games are scheduled to begin in Tokyo, four people have tested positive for COVID-19. They're two South African soccer players, an official with the South African soccer team and the head coach of the South African rugby sevens team. Leila Fadel is in Tokyo and joins us now to discuss these upcoming games. Hello, Leila.
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Naomi Osaka reveals racist backlash after saying she would represent Japan at the Olympics

Tennis star Naomi Osaka has spoken out about the backlash she received after announcing she would play for her birth country of Japan rather than the United States at this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.She expressed surprise at the criticism during an episode of her new self-titled docuseries on Netflix.“I’ve been playing under the Japan flag since I was 14. It was never even a secret that I’m going to play for Japan for the Olympics," said Ms Osaka, according to Insider. "So I don’t choose America and suddenly people are like, ‘Your Black card is revoked.’ And it’s...
Books & Literaturetufts.edu

Summer Reading List: Summer Interns 2021

Ahhhh, summer. This season brings to mind the mental image of grabbing a great book and finding the perfect spot to read—a beach, a sun-soaked chair at home, a local park, a hammock, a comfy bed. We thought you may be open to some summer reading suggestions, so we asked...
Shoppingnintendosoup.com

Pokemon Center Japan Announces New Merchandise Inspired By Seasonal Flowers And Ninja

Pokemon fans will soon be able to get their hands on some uniquely Japanese goods in the near future!. The Pokemon Company has revealed two new lines of merchandise with Japanese aesthetics. The first line of merch (titled “Pokemon Harunatsu Akifuyu“) will mainly feature various Pokemon with seasonal flowers from Japan. Meanwhile, the second line of merch (titled “Greninja and Pikachu NINJA SHUGYO“) will feature Pikachu and Greninja in ninja combat!

Comments / 0

Community Policy