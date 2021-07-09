A summer break from church can be spiritual

Question: Dear Pastor, Why would I want to go to heaven? Life is good here and besides, I’d probably need to make some changes!. A: If you’re looking for a sales pitch on the benefits of heaven, this tells me you haven’t read the Bible; specifically Revelation Chapter 21. Many passages of God’s book describe heaven, but that particular chapter gives details and exact measurements of that eternal, heavenly city, along with a few choice reasons why you would want to go. And of course, there is another bit of scripture you must review before you make up your mind as well: “… those who truly believe in Jesus will not perish but be given eternal life. For here is the way God loved the world — he gave his only, unique son as a gift. So now everyone who believes in him will never perish but experience everlasting life. God did not send his son into the world to judge and condemn the world, but to be its savior and rescue it!”(John 3:14:17, TPT)