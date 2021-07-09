A summer break from church can be spiritual
Some Unitarian Universalist (UU) congregations take a break from meeting during the summer. People have asked me, “How can you take a break from your spirituality?” Others remark that this is the best idea they’ve ever heard. The Chequamegon Unitarian Universalist Fellowship meets once per month during the summer, and while I can see benefits for meeting more often, I believe that, at least for now, it’s the right thing to do from a spiritual perspective.www.apg-wi.com
