Not sure whether to divert more money to savings or chip away at a loan? Here's how to decide. There are plenty of reasons to borrow money via a personal loan, and the good news is that if you make monthly loan payments on time, borrowing shouldn't hurt your credit score -- whereas racking up a large credit card balance could damage your score. If you have personal loan debt but your circumstances mean you can make more than your minimum monthly payments (say, your income went up), you may be eager to pump extra money into that loan to get rid of it sooner and save yourself some money on interest.