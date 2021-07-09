Michigan bureau: LGBTQ rights ballot drive short signatures
The Michigan elections bureau has determined that a ballot drive to prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ people failed to collect enough valid voter signatures. A report says that Fair and Equal Michigan gathered nearly 299,000 signatures, short of the roughly 340,000 needed. Election staffers ruled signatures ineligible because the signers weren't registered voters or there were address or other errors.www.michiganradio.org
