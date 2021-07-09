Cancel
Accidents

Dozens killed in Bangladesh factory fire

The Hill
 9 days ago
© Getty Images

Over 50 people have died after a factory caught fire in Bangladesh.

The country's government is demanding an investigation into the fire at Hashem Foods Ltd. that has killed at least 52 people, The Associated Press reported.

The food and beverage factory caught on fire on Thursday in Rupganj, which is located just outside of the country’s capital, Dhaka. It was initially reported that three people had died, but fire officials revised that count to at least 52 people on Friday after more bodies were found, the United News of Bangladesh reported.

Debasish Bardhan, deputy director of the Fire Service and Civil Defense, said that many of the people who died during the fire were trapped after the main exit of the building was locked from the inside, the AP noted.

At least 26 people were injured trying to escape the fire as they tried to jump from the factory’s upper floors. It’s unclear how many people are unaccounted for and how many people were inside the factory during the event.

“For now, we only have these details. After searching the top floors we will be able to get a complete picture,” Bardhan told the AP, explaining that several more floors of the factory had to be searched.

It was also not immediately clear what caused the fire.

Deputy assistant director of the Fire Service and Civil Defense in the Narayanganj district, Abdullah Al Arefin, said the fire broke out on the second floor of the building, according to United News of Bangladesh. By early Friday morning, the fire was under control.

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
