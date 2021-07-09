Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Diet high in omega-3, low in omega-6 fats can reduce migraine headaches, study finds

By A. Pawlowski
TODAY.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoods can trigger migraines, but certain dietary changes can reduce the frequency and severity of headaches for migraine sufferers, a new study has found. People who ate a diet high in omega-3 fatty acids, especially while also reducing their intake of omega-6 fats, reported shorter and less severe headaches compared with those who ate a typical American diet. The reductions were large and “robust,” researchers reported this month in The BMJ.

www.today.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migraine#Study Group#Omega 3#Americans#Nih#Harvard Medical School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
News Break
Nutrition
News Break
EPA
Related
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Cherries, Say Dietitians

Cherries are a summer staple, whether you're eating them straight off the stem, using them to garnish your favorite cocktail, or baking them into a sweet treat. However, these tasty seasonal fruits can do a whole lot more than simply satisfy your sweet tooth. According to registered dietitians, there's a surprising benefit of eating these delicious fruits that even the most seasoned cherry connoisseurs may not know about.
FitnessPosted by
SlashGear

Study finds filling diet with fermented foods may lower inflammation

Fermented foods like yogurt, kimchi, sauerkraut, and kefir may help lower inflammation in the body by increasing one’s gut bacteria diversity, according to a new study from the Stanford School of Medicine. The same is true for fermented beverages and liquid products like kombucha tea and fermented vegetable brine drinks, according to the researchers, who compared the effects of a diet rich in fermented foods with one that contained high amounts of fiber.
Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Consuming Too Much Food of This Kind Can Lead to a Sudden Heart Attack

We’re assuming that everybody knows by now that it’s generally bad for your health to eat too much food. But such behaviour regarding your meals can even be more dangerous than most of us thought possible. CNN announces that those who consume too much Southern American food, such as sausage...
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

12 Omega 3 Foods to Improve Mental Health and Relieve Anxiety

If you know anything about nutrition, you know that numerous reports are floating around regarding the power of omega-3 foods. They’re well known for their abilities to reduce high triglyceride levels to help your heart health, but did you also know that they are widely used to help with mental health issues too?
Healthdailyhealthpost.com

Top 14 Signs of Vitamin D3 Deficiency You Need to Know

Do you feel tired and moody all the time? Is there pain in your back, muscles or joints? And, do you seem to come down with a cold or flu too often? All of these could be signs of vitamin D deficiency. So what causes vitamin D deficiency?. If you...
Women's HealthNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New Procedure Helps Women With Stress Urinary Incontinence

An estimated 15 million women in the U.S. deal with stress urinary incontinence, an accidental leak of urine after pressure on the bladder from movement, a cough or a sneeze. A new procedure being used in the United States could help these women get the help they need. Playing pat-a-cake...
LifestylePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Drinking too much coffee may damage your bone health

In a new study from the University of South Australia, researchers found that excess caffeine may be linked to an increased risk of bone disease osteoporosis. The team examined the effects of coffee on how the kidneys regulate calcium in the body, and they found that high doses of caffeine (800 mg) consumed over a six-hour period almost doubled the amount of calcium lost in the urine.
FitnessPosted by
Ladders

This diet can help with migraines

Some goods news for the approximately 45 million Americans who regularly suffer from migraines. According to a new study published in the BMJ journal, a diet high in omega-3 fatty acids can dramatically reduce severe headaches and migraines. This was especially true for participants who upped their omega-3 fatty acid...
HealthFairfax Times

Understanding thyroid hormones

Proper thyroid hormones are very important for overall health. The thyroid is the butterfly-shaped gland located in the front of the neck. It helps regulate many body functions by constantly releasing a steady amount of thyroid hormones into the bloodstream. It has a major role in metabolism and that’s why people with thyroid imbalances can have weight loss resistance.
Washington, DCWTOP

How to reduce your risk of developing esophageal cancer

This content is sponsored by MedStar Washington Hospital Center. Heartburn or reflux may seem normal, but frequently suffering from either can be warning signs of esophageal cancer. This cancer of the long tube that runs from the throat to the stomach can be rather rare: esophageal cancer accounts for just...
DietsMedscape News

Diet Rich in Omega-3s Linked to Fewer Migraines, Less Pain

A diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids reduces the frequency and intensity of monthly migraine attacks, a new study suggests. In this interventional study, a diet high in omega-3 was associated with two fewer headache days per month, and a diet high in omega-3 and low in omega-6 cut monthly migraine days by four.
Lifestyleeasyhealthoptions.com

Low omega-3 levels? You might as well be smoking

If we take COVID-19 out of the equation for a moment, cardiovascular disease is still the leading cause of death worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. In a way, this is surprising, since so many of the health factors that contribute to heart disease are under our control, things like cholesterol, blood pressure and diabetes care.
Dietssouthernminn.com

3 billion people cannot afford a healthy diet

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused price spikes for corn, milk, beans and other commodities, but even before the pandemic about 3 billion people could not afford even the cheapest options for a healthy diet. Recent analysis of global food price data reveals that as of 2017, the latest available year,...
FitnessPosted by
NewsTalk 1290

New Study Reveals a Link Between a Western High-Fat Diet and Chronic Pain

An estimated 50 million Americans are living with chronic pain – nearly 20 percent of the entire country struggles with persistent pain for months or years on end. A new study published in Nature Metabolism reveals that a typical Western high-fat diet can increase people’s risk of painful disorders commonly associated with conditions such as diabetes or obesity. The research involved observing both mice and humans to examine the link between unhealthy omega-6 fatty acids (found in processed snacks, fast foods, sweets, processed meats, and junk food) and pain.
FitnessPosted by
FIRST For Women

Adding These Foods to Your Diet Could Significantly Lower Inflammation

Millions of Americans suffer from chronic inflammation, and finding relief from it can be difficult. However, given that inflammation is a cause of so many medical conditions, including arthritis, asthma, and heart disease, it’s worth finding lifestyle changes that may ease symptoms. According to one study, a helpful addition could be incorporating more fermented foods into your diet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy