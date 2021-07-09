Diet high in omega-3, low in omega-6 fats can reduce migraine headaches, study finds
Foods can trigger migraines, but certain dietary changes can reduce the frequency and severity of headaches for migraine sufferers, a new study has found. People who ate a diet high in omega-3 fatty acids, especially while also reducing their intake of omega-6 fats, reported shorter and less severe headaches compared with those who ate a typical American diet. The reductions were large and “robust,” researchers reported this month in The BMJ.www.today.com
