Not horsin’ around: The Good Shop expands merchandise, continues to do good

SHEPHERDSTOWN — The Good Shop, located at 123 East German Street, has become one Shepherdstown’s staple businesses. While many other shops have come and gone in town over the past 16 years, since the shop’s original opening in a location on New Street, The Good Shop has remained as a go-to location for women’s cotton and linen clothing, accessories, shoes, scarves, hats, winter gloves, socks and bags.