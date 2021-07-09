Cancel
Olympia, WA

Unemployment claims drop as economy heats up

By Heidi Groover The Seattle Times
Wenatchee World
 9 days ago

OLYMPIA — The number of Washington workers applying for unemployment hit a new pandemic-era low as businesses across the state emerged last week from coronavirus restrictions, though claims are still higher than before the pandemic. Between June 27 and July 3, Washingtonians filed 5,924 new unemployment claims, a 21.1% drop...

Comments / 1

Comments / 1

