Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Northrop Grumman Finalizes Contract with NASA to Complete First Crew Module for Artemis Program

SpaceRef
 11 days ago

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has finalized a contract with NASA to provide the Habitation and Logistics Outpost (HALO) module for NASA’s Gateway. Under the $935 million contract, Northrop Grumman will complete the design and development activity currently underway and will also be responsible for integrating HALO with the Power and Propulsion Element provided by Maxar Technologies.

www.spaceref.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Shuttle#Space Exploration#Power#Propulsion Element#Maxar Technologies#Critical Design Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Rocket Lab Completes Anomaly Review, Next Mission on the Pad in July

LONG BEACH, Calif.. July 19, 2021 (RocketLab PR) – Leading launch and space systems company Rocket Lab today announced it has concluded an extensive review into the cause of the anomaly that resulted in the loss of its “Running Out Of Toes” mission launched on May 15, 2021. With the root cause of the issue identified and corrective measures now in place, Electron will be back on the pad for the next mission from Launch Complex 1 later this month.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Northrop Grumman’s SABR radar goes agile

Northrop Grumman has adopted Lean-Agile methodologies in the development and integration of the active electronically scanned array (AESA) AN/APG-83 Scalable Agile Beam Radar software for the F-16 Viper fighter aircraft. The transition to Lean-Agile was achieved in partnership with the U.S. Air Force development teams at Hill Air Force Base,...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Umbra Awarded $950M IDIQ Contract Following Space-X Launch

Umbra has been awarded a $950,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract for the maturation, demonstration, and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software, and algorithm development to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2). This contract is part of a multi-award, multi-level security effort...
Aerospace & DefenseElectronicsWeekly.com

Lockheed Martin opens STAR Center manufacturing for Orion spacecraft

Lockheed Martin has officially opened its Spacecraft Test, Assembly and Resource (STAR) Center, an advanced manufacturing facility to expand Orion spacecraft production. The STAR Center, says the company, will expand manufacturing, assembly and testing capacity for NASA’s Orion spacecraft programme and support future space exploration. The 55,000 square-foot space –...
Aerospace & Defensebrweeklypress.com

NASA Conducts 5th Test in RS-25 Series Supporting Artemis Moon Missions

NASA conducted a fifth RS-25 single-engine hot fire July 14 as a continuation of its ongoing seven-part test series, supporting development and production of engines for the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket on future missions to the Moon.Operators fired the engine for more than eight minutes (500 seconds) on the A-1 Test Stand at Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, providing data to Aerojet Rocketdyne, lead contractor for the SLS engines, as it produces engines for use after the first four SLS flights. Four RS-25 engines, along with a pair of solid rocket boosters, will help power SLS, firing simultaneously to generate a combined 1.6 million pounds of thrust at launch and 2 million pounds during ascent. With testing of RS-25 engines for the first four Artemis program missions to the Moon completed, operators are now focused on collecting data to demonstrate and verify various engine capabilities, evaluate new engine components manufactured with cutting-edge and cost-saving technologies, and reduce operational risk. During the July 14 test, the team fired the engine at 111% of its original power level for a set time, the same level that RS-25 engines are required to operate during launch, as well as 113%, which allowed operators to test a margin of safety. NASA is building SLS as the world’s most powerful rocket to send the agency’s Orion spacecraft to the Moon as part of Artemis, including missions that will land the first woman and the first person of color on the lunar surface. The agency is working towards launch of the Artemis I uncrewed flight test this year, which will pave the way for future flights with astronauts to explore the lunar surface and prepare for missions to Mars. SLS and Orion, along with the commercial human landing system and the Gateway outpost in orbit around the Moon, are NASA’s backbone for deep space exploration. RS-25 tests at Stennis are conducted by a combined team of NASA, Aerojet Rocketdyne and Syncom Space Services operators. Syncom Space Services is the prime contractor for Stennis facilities and operations.
Aerospace & DefenseESA Blog Navigator

A European Robotic Arm to handle the Space Station

The European Robotic Arm (ERA) is set for launch on a Proton rocket to the International Space Station on 21 July at 16:58 CEST. The first robot that can ‘walk’ around the Russian part of the orbital complex will be launched with the new Russian Multipurpose Laboratory Module from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, in Kazakhstan.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

NASA TV to Air Launch of Space Station Module, Departure of Another

HOUSTON (NASA PR) — NASA will provide live coverage of a new Russian science module’s launch and automated docking to the International Space Station, and the undocking of another module that has been part of the orbital outpost for the past 20 years. Live coverage of all events will be available on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.
San Diego, CASan Diego Business Journal

Northrop Grumman Division Fine Tunes Advanced Radio

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) stood up a new division in San Diego this year, with a focus on advanced military radio communications. The Networked Information Solutions Division, established in February, positions the big Virginia-based corporation to better help the U.S. military achieve a goal it calls JADC2, said local Northrop Grumman executive Ian Reynolds.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Hear the Eerie Radio Emissions NASA’s Juno Spacecraft Recorded From Jupiter and Its Moon Io

The Juno Waves instrument “listened” to the radio emissions from Jupiter’s immense magnetic field to find their precise locations. By listening to the rain of electrons flowing onto Jupiter from its intensely volcanic moon Io, researchers using NASA’s Juno spacecraft have found what triggers the powerful radio emissions within the monster planet’s gigantic magnetic field. The new result sheds light on the behavior of the enormous magnetic fields generated by gas-giant planets like Jupiter.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Space Industry Veteran David Caponio Joins Launcher Leadership Team

Continues to Strengthen Launcher’s Team with Decades of Experience at SpaceX, Virgin Orbit, U.S. Space Force and More. HAWTHORNE, Calif., July 15, 2021 (Launcher PR) – Launcher today announced that commercial space executive David Caponio has joined its leadership team as the Head of Product and Business Development. David brings two decades of both customer and provider experience in the commercial space launch sector, including at SpaceX, Virgin Orbit, and Tyvak and in the U.S. Government, as a military officer supporting launch and space development programs at the U.S. Space Force and the U.S. Air Force.
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

Preparing for Webb Launch: Testing Progress Continues for the Most Powerful Space Science Telescope Ever Built

Engineers have made considerable progress in checking off NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s final series of tests. Three big milestones have recently been completed, bringing the world’s most complex and powerful space science telescope ever built much closer to being fully prepared for its million-mile journey to orbit. These three testing milestones are outlined below:
Aerospace & Defensethedrive.com

China Says It Conducted A Successful Suborbital Test Of A Reusable Spaceplane

The Chinese spaceplane test appears to be linked to ostensibly commercial endeavors, but could have military applications. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The state-run China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, or CASC, released a statement earlier today stating that it had successfully carried out the first suborbital test of a reusable space vehicle that can land in a similar fashion to a traditional plane. Details about the test and the spaceplane itself are limited, but CASC has been publicly working on such technologies, ostensibly for commercial use, for years now and had previously said it expected to carry out such a flight test last year.
Aerospace & Defensemtpr.org

Hobbled Hubble Telescope Springs Back To Life On Its Backup System

The Hubble Space Telescope is returning to operation more than a month after its original payload computer shut down. NASA said it has successfully switched over to its backup computer — and while the process of bringing the system back online is slow, the agency has started to bring science instruments out of "safe mode."

Comments / 0

Community Policy