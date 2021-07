Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. "Our metrics continue to show steady progress toward slaying this COVID beast, and we have our health care heroes and everyday New Yorker who made sacrifices throughout the course of the pandemic to thank for it," Governor Cuomo said. "The vaccine remains our most effective weapon in this ongoing fight, which is why we continue to target areas that have a lower vaccination rate and focus our resources there. If you still need to get your shot, I urge you to do so quickly at a vaccination site near you."