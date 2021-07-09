Cancel
Kevin Costner & Modern West Announce 2021 Tour 'Tales From Yellowstone'

By Courtney Fox
For all you Yellowstone fans wanting to see Kevin Costner live before the upcoming fourth season, now is your chance! Kevin Costner and Modern West, the superstar's country music band, are hitting the road on tour later this summer. Costner himself revealed the news this week on social media, explaining that he and the band would be playing all of their songs from their album Tales From Yellowstone.

Wide Open Country celebrates our country roots, from country music in all forms, mainstream radio hits and twangy tunes, to country lifestyle, cowboy hat etiquette and all. To us, it's more than just music, it’s a country life.

