Kevin Costner & Modern West Announce 2021 Tour 'Tales From Yellowstone'

The youngest of all the stars on Yellowstone took to social media on Sunday afternoon to share a sneak peek look at a scene that was never aired. On the hit Paramount Network show, we all know and love little Tate Dutton. He, of course, is the defiant and curious son of Kayce and Monic. And he is the grandson of Kevin Costner’s character, John Dutton. But his name in real life is Brecken Merrill. The recently-turned 13-year-old has played Tate Dutton on the show since it began. And on Sunday, he let all of his fans in on a cool behind-the-scenes moment.