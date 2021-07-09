Kevin Costner & Modern West Announce 2021 Tour 'Tales From Yellowstone'
For all you Yellowstone fans wanting to see Kevin Costner live before the upcoming fourth season, now is your chance! Kevin Costner and Modern West, the superstar's country music band, are hitting the road on tour later this summer. Costner himself revealed the news this week on social media, explaining that he and the band would be playing all of their songs from their album Tales From Yellowstone.www.wideopencountry.com
