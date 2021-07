In the updated 2020s world of HBO Max’s toxic Gossip Girl reboot, scandalous blogs are passé. It’s all about the texts, posts, viral videos and, need we mention, followers. With that in mind, if I were to text my reaction to sitting through four overlong (50-plus minutes) episodes of this smug and sour soap about the overprivileged youth of New York’s Upper East Side, all you’d see would be a series of barf emojis.