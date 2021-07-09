Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Returning to Campus: Rick Smith

hbs.edu
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRick Smith is a senior tech analyst for Technology Support Services (TSS), and has been at HBS for nearly 13 years. Rick was the only in-person IT staff member in Shad for the first two months of the pandemic, shifting his role from handling escalated work tickets to shipping out dozens of laptops and various pieces of computer equipment for new remote work needs. We asked him about that experience, and about what has been challenging and helpful.

www.hbs.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Mental Health Issues#Tss#Hbs#Shad For#Business Operations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
Related
Boston, MAhbs.edu

Vaccinations at HBS: Q+A with Cara Sterling

With last week’s email from Harvard University Health Service’s Executive Director Giang T. Nguyen, and the recent data from the HBS vaccine poll, we sat down with HBS re-entry team member Cara Sterling, director of the Health Care Initiative and managing director of administrative and educational affairs, to ask about the poll and changes to COVID protocols.

Comments / 0

Community Policy