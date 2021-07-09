Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

“Racker Rivals Big Red” charity hockey game returns to Lynah Rink

wxhc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRacker has announced the return of Racker Rivals Big Red, a spirited exhibition-style hockey game that pairs NHL stars, Cornell Hockey alumni, and local celebrities in support of programs for children with disabilities in our community. Last year’s event was completely virtual due to covid-19, but still broke donation records.

www.wxhc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Walcott
Person
Anthony Angello
Person
Mike Richter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Los Angeles Kings#Nhl#Cornell Hockey#Ahl#U S Hockey Hall#Olympian#Big Red Hockey#Tompkins Trust Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Ice Hockey
News Break
Society
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLdiscoverestevan.com

Bruins Add Superstar Sartor In Trade With Wayway

It's been a long time since the MJHL saw an 18-year-old with the kind of scoring prowess Mikol Sartor displayed in his last season with the Winnipeg Blues. Now, as a 20-year-old, Sartor is on his way to Estevan. The Estevan Bruins acquired the high-scoring forward in a three-way trade...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights and Philadelphia Flyers

Dan Kingerski for Vegas Hockey NOW: Vegas will not lose a player to the Seattle Kraken for the expansion draft. That is not necessarily all that good of a thing. Vegas is right up and over the salary cap of $81.5 million. This makes Vegas ponder at least one tough...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Lightning, Wild, Rangers, Blues, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Tampa Bay Lightning need to make some big changes and there are questions about whether or not a Steven Stamkos departure could be among them. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild are gearing up for the NHL Expansion Draft and have 24 hours to ask a couple of key players to waive their no-move clauses. What are the most likely landing spots for Vladimir Tarasenko and when might the New York Rangers choose to buy out defenseman Tony DeAngelo?
NHLYardbarker

Rangers Could Get Another ‘Messier Effect’ With a Stamkos Trade

Here are a couple of the New York Rangers’ major offseason needs:. Established, top-six centerman who can score, win faceoffs and provide strong two-way play. 2. Veteran leadership for a talented but very young roster in need of direction. New general manager Chris Drury could fill both needs with one...
NHLletsgobruins.net

Report: Hall Won't Be Back In Boston.

The Boston Bruins and forward Taylor Hall had a nice little run together after he was acquired at the trade deadline. Hall put up 8 goals and 14 points in 16 games during the regular season and added 3 goals and 5 points in 11 games during the playoff run.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Jack Eichel – Rangers, Blackhawks and Ducks

WGR 550: Darren Dreger on WGR 550 The Instigators when asked what he’s hearing about Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart, and Rasmus Ristolainen. “But as far as Jack and Reinhart and Ristolainen are concerned, I checked , just more dialogue, and things are definitely heating up. We did Insider Trading on TSN and I think we had seven items, eight items and we could have had 15 just based on the conversations that are swirling around right now.
NHLPosted by
The Spun

Hockey World Reacts To The Alexander Ovechkin News

The Seattle Kraken will get their chance to pluck players off of other NHL rosters in the league’s upcoming expansion draft later this week. However, each team has been given the chance to protect a handful of their current players that won’t be eligible to be selected by the new franchise.
NHLphillysportsnetwork.com

Flyers Trade Target: Nashville Predators’ Mattias Ekholm

We’re about a week away from the start of the 2021 NHL offseason. Could the Philadelphia Flyers lure Mattias Ekholm from Nashville?. After the Philadelphia Flyers season fell apart in March, the conversation quickly shifted to fixing the defense. Erik Gustafsson was management malpractice, foolish to think he could replace the void left behind by Matt Niskanen. Inconsistent lineups deprived the Flyers of establishing an identity on defense.
NHLNHL

NHL Draft profile: Simon Edvinsson

Swedish defenseman is an intriguing combination of size, skating and skill. BlueJackets.com is running feature stories profiling the top nine players in our consensus poll for the upcoming NHL Draft, which is scheduled to begin Friday, July 23. Columbus will select fifth overall in the draft with the chance to add a high-level player -- likely from this group -- to the organization.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Minnesota Wild First Round Draft Targets

The Minnesota Wild enter this year’s draft with two first-round selections (No. 21 & 25) and five picks in the first three rounds. Even in an unprecedented draft where drafting and scouting were more difficult, holding two picks in the first round is a luxury. The top of the draft is slightly softer than average, but drafting is never completely certain, so a player – even in the second half of the first round – could always be better than projected. This draft marks the second time in franchise history where the Wild have two picks in the first round.
NHLmyq105.com

The 9 Players The Tampa Bay Lightning Will Keep

When a new team comes into the NHL, they have the ability to recruit players from around the league. Before that happens, each team can choose a handful of players to keep. The rest they have to make available to the new team in a special draft. The Seattle Kraken now know who they can and can’t take from Tampa Bay. The list of Lightning players that the Bolts have decided to hold on to are…
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz Following Stanley Cup Final 2021

The Stanley Cup playoffs ended recently. The Seattle Kraken expansion draft is set for Wednesday. The entry draft takes place July 23-24. And free agency will get underway July 28. So things are about to pick up in the NHL. While there may not be a ton of moves taking...
Warren, MIGrosse Pointe News

Charity softball game set

The Warren Fire Department and Regina High School softball alumnae are gearing up for the second annual Red Lights vs. Saddlelites charity softball game Thursday, Aug. 5. The first pitch will be thrown at 6 p.m. on Regina’s softball diamond, 13900 Masonic Blvd., Warren. Along with the game, the event...
Mental HealthBay News 9

Hockey game shines a spotlight on military veterans

ELLENTON, Fla. — There’s a number that shakes every military veteran to their core. It’s a number that isn’t talked about often, but one many veterans feel isn’t discussed enough. So for 22 hours, a group of veterans pushed the puck down the ice. For 22 hours, they tried to...
NFLMac Observer

Basketball Game ‘Ultimate Rivals: The Court’ Now on Apple Arcade

Get ready for the ultimate arcade action basketball game featuring sports athletes from the NHL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NFL Players Association, and US women’s soccer national team players. Players will create powerhouse squads consisting of their favorite pros to compete with their friends and family in 3-on-3 games with tons of above-the-rim acrobatics. With more than 130 superstars from across the sports world, players have access to a dream roster of top athletes, but they’ll have to choose wisely to combine the pros’ playing styles and maximize their impact on the court. Set in a digital world in the near future, Ultimate Rivals: The Court is the first basketball experience to gives fans the ability to play as their favorite athletes wherever and however they choose, with pros such as NBA’s Luka Doncic, De’Aaron Fox, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and legendary athletes like Larry Bird, Julius Erving and Shaquille O’Neal; WNBA’s Candace Parker, Diana Taurasi, Elena Delle Donne and Skylar Diggins-Smith; USWNT’s Alex Morgan; NFL’s Juju Smith-Schuster; NHL’s Alex Ovechkin and legend Wayne Gretzky.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds bullpen blows big lead again to end 5-game win streak

Things were looking really good for the Cincinnati Reds. They looked primed to secure their sixth consecutive win, as they had a 98.7% win probability with a 6-1 lead in the 8th inning. The Reds bullpen entered play on Tuesday with a 17.0 inning scoreless streak. Tonight, they only needed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy