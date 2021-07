You can download the Reality Remixed – The Future of Conviviality as a PDF here. There’s no doubt that the return to clubbing is going to be life-affirming. Millions of people across the globe have sorely missed the dancefloor experience during the pandemic, and they’ll be stepping into venues with reinvigorated passion and appreciation – as well as radically shifted perspectives on work and pleasure. We are, potentially, about to enter a thrilling new chapter in cultural history.