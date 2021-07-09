Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

U.S. judge ends Amazon challenge to $10 billion cloud contract after Pentagon cancellation

By David Shepardson
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QSm01_0as9URNE00

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Amazon.com’s legal challenge to the 2019 U.S. Defense Department decision to award a $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project to rival Microsoft Corp after the Pentagon canceled the contract.

Amazon.com had accused then President Donald Trump, alleging that the former president exerted improper pressure on military officials to steer the contract away from Amazon. The Pentagon said Tuesday it expected the new multi-billion dollar contract would be split between Amazon and Microsoft. Amazon did not object to dismissing its 2019 lawsuit.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Microsoft Corp#U S Defense Department#Amazon Com#U S Defense Department#Jedi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Amazon
Related
Politicssanantoniopost.com

Pentagon to award cloud computing contract to numerous vendors

The Pentagon has canceled a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft, valued to eventually reach $10 billion. In new negotiations, the Pentagon will instead pursue an agreement with both Microsoft and Amazon, as well as possibly other cloud service providers. The Pentagon's chief information officer, John Sherman, said the two other large...
PoliticsNews 12

Pentagon withdraws JEDI cloud computing contract with Microsoft

The Pentagon is moving to cancel its long-awaited JEDI cloud computing contract with Microsoft. The defense department says the $10 billion contract no longer meets its needs following advances in cloud technology. The project had led to years of competition between Amazon and Microsoft over which company would be awarded the job. The Pentagon tapped Microsoft for the contract, and Amazon later filed a lawsuit over the decision.
Economymspoweruser.com

Microsoft responds to JEDI cloud contract cancellation by the U.S. Department of Defense

Today, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) announced the cancellation of $10 billion JEDI cloud contract which was awarded to Microsoft in 2019. Microsoft officially responded to the cancellation of the contract with a long blog post. To summarize the blog post, Microsoft respects DoD’s decision and it is now more confident that DoD will select them for its future work. You can read the full blog post below.
Foreign PolicyCNBC

U.S. warns companies that the Hong Kong situation is 'deteriorating'

The Biden administration issues a warning to U.S. companies about what is happening in Hong Kong. "The situation in Hong Kong is deteriorating. And the Chinese government is not keeping its commitment that it made how it would deal ... with Hong Kong," Biden said Thursday. Multiple news outlets reported that the advisory will be issued on Friday.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. restricts sales to Russian IT security firms, other entities

(Reuters) - The United States on Friday restricted trade with four information technology firms and other entities over malign activities Washington says were spearheaded by the Russian government. A U.S. Commerce Department posting said the six entities, which were sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department in April, operate in the...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Can You Be Forced To Get The COVID Vaccine?

Americans remain divided in their choice to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with discussion of vaccine mandates from private companies prompting Republican State legislatures to create bills that would give unvaccinated people the same civil liberties as those pertaining to race, gender and religion. While a federal vaccine mandate has been ruled out by Biden administration chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, he has encouraged vaccine mandates be made at the local level. Law Professor at George Washington University and Fox News Contributor Jonathan Turley joins to explains what authority the federal government has when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the powers of private businesses, the legal challenges vaccine mandates could face and he analyzes the case of former President Trump in his lawsuit against the major Big Tech companies.
Militarytheregister.com

Pentagon scraps $10bn JEDI winner-takes-all cloud contract

Meanwhile, Microsoft and Amazon will be able to bid for the US military's Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability project, which is described as "a multi-cloud/multi-vendor Indefinite Delivery-Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract." This is a developing story. We'll update it with more information shortly. Ransomware-hit law firm gets court order asking crooks not...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's new threat

(CNN) — "Is it going to be OK?" President Joe Biden said this week that European leaders kept asking that question during his recent foreign trip as they struggle to overcome their fears for US democracy following the Trump years. The evidence of recent days is that things are very far from OK.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Justice in legal knot in Mo Brooks, Trump case

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is facing a decision over whether to help insulate Rep. Mo Brooks from a civil lawsuit claiming the Alabama Republican was among those responsible for inciting a mob to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6. How the DOJ answers the legal argument from Brooks, who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy