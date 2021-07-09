This New Rooftop Bar Boasts Never-Before Seen Views of New York City

From the very beginning of Ellie Monahan and Mark Dobrosky’s courtship, themed parties have played a pivotal role. The two first met at Yale, when she was a freshman and he was a sophomore. “I noticed him at a tacky prom party that fall, but didn’t officially get to meet him until January of 2010,” Ellie, who’s now a screenwriter, remembers. Their friends, who were dating at the time, set them up. “They weren’t meant to be, but somehow we ended up together,” Ellie jokes. And finally, things came full circle over this year’s Fourth of July holiday, when Ellie and Mark hosted an ’80s party to kick off their wedding weekend at Cedar Lake Estates in Port Jervis, New York—a celebration that had been two years in the making.