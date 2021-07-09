This New Rooftop Bar Boasts Never-Before Seen Views of New York City
When the appropriately named Panorama Room opens its doors later this month, on the 18th floor of the first and only hotel on Roosevelt Island, it will offer a new way to see New York City. Situated among the low-rise buildings of the new Cornell Tech campus, the much taller, sleek white sustainable building by Scandinavian architects Snøhetta and New York's Stonehill Taylor affords 360-degree unobstructed views of Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx, with the lush green tip of Roosevelt Island in the foreground and the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge looming on one side.
