Fairfield County, CT

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven; Northern New London; Southern Fairfield; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London This product covers Southeast New York, Northeast New Jersey, and Southern Connecticut **Elsa Departs Up the Coast** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 180 miles east-northeast of New York City NY or about 80 miles northeast of Montauk Point NY - 42.0N 71.0W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement Northeast or 45 degrees at 31 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Elsa departs up the New England coast this evening. The wind, flooding rain, and storm surge threat has ended. Rough ocean seas will continue into tonight. Dangerous rip currents ae expected into Saturday. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see http://ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see http://getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see http://redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in New York NY regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.

