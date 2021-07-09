Cancel
Papillion, NE

Papillion teens create massive LEGO Star Wars ship

By Jennifer Griswold
KMTV 3 News Now
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o7ydq_0as9U0s600

Matt Feldmann, Josh Bodine and Matt Bodine estimate it took about 25,000 LEGO bricks to make their version of the Imperial Star Destroyer.

LEGO made a set for about $130 and another for $700.

"It was just kinda disappointing, the LEGO set was, because they kinda hyped it up for a long time and then they released the pictures and it looked kinda small," said Josh Bodine.

He and his friend Matt thought they could do better. Josh's younger brother joined in the effort since they'd done builds together before.

"I was just kinda asked, 'Do you want to come with us?' I decided sure, why not," said Matthew Bodine.

They took some breaks while waiting for brick deliveries and after some collapse setbacks. They said it took a year and a half.

"Once COVID hit, we were like, 'Man, we have a ton of free time.' So then we started building a lot more than we were able to before that," said Feldmann.

They used a lot of bricks they had, but Matt Feldmann said he still put in about $1,700 to buy the best pieces.

They designed it themselves and admit their creation doesn't meet LEGO stability standards, but they prefer to follow their creativity instead of instructions.

"We can build whatever we want, have whatever details we want, make it as accurate as we want, make it as big as want, so it's way more fun to actually take those creative liberties," said Josh Bodine. Matt Feldmann added with a laugh, "yeah if we were LEGO designers, we'd definitely get fired from this."

They'll be showing off their creation at Brick Days-Omaha. They're a little worried about transporting it but think they can re-piece it together if any problems arise.

You can check it out at Brick Days on July 24 and 25 at Mid-America Center.

Watch the construction process from Feldmann's YouTube channel:

