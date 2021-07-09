The Gareth Southgate Guide To Being A Thoroughly Decent Guy
Post-match interviews on football pitches rarely live up to their billing. Blame media training. Or silly questions. I can’t have been the only England fan on Wednesday evening willing Raheem Sterling to tell ITV reporter Gabriel Clarke to sod off when Clarke asked the winger whether he thought the penalty he had won against Denmark, and which put England through to the European Cup finals for the first time in its history, was “generous”. Cool as ice, Sterling replied: “I went into the box, and he stuck his right leg out, and it touched my leg. It’s a clear penalty.” Next.www.vogue.co.uk
Comments / 0