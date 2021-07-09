Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Central European leaders worry over Afghan migration 'wave'

Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OSslR_0as9TSIA00

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — (AP) — Central European leaders on Friday voiced concern over what they said was a potential migration rush from Afghanistan as U.S. and NATO forces pull out from that country. They also complained that a small group of powerful countries within the European Union continue to call the shots without input from smaller or less wealthy member states.

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki Morawiecki said a NATO troop withdrawal from Afghanistan could trigger a migration influx into Europe, on top of a steady stream of migrant arrivals from Africa.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis took it a step further to suggest that a “migration wave” from Afghanistan constitutes a “big threat.”

“For that reason we must be capable of protecting our external borders,” Morawiecki said.

The prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia - all EU and NATO members - gathered in Slovenia on Friday, just days after the Alpine Nations took over the EU's rotating presidency. The countries make up the so-called Visegrad Group, an informal body that aims at closer regional cooperation.

Most Central and Eastern European countries have in the past opposed allowing into Europe people fleeing war and poverty from the Middle East, Africa or Asia.

Hungary erected a fence on its southern border with Serbia following a massive influx of migrants in 2016 that saw a million people reach Western Europe.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday urged Central European countries to stick together on the issue of migration so that their voice is heard within the 27-member bloc.

“Cooperation between Central Europe countries is not a theory but a practical reality,” Orban said.

Orban and Slovenia’s right-wing Prime Minister Janez Jansa are close allies. Jansa has also recently faced EU scrutiny over concerns that his government has been curbing media and democratic freedoms in the traditionally liberal country.

Central European countries have been critical of EU migration policies have have accused the bloc of fostering inequality among its members that diminishes their influence.

The Populist governments of Hungary and Poland have openly clashed with Brussels over a number of issues including the rule of law and LGBT rights.

At a joint press conference after the meeting, the officials praised their cooperation and pledged to support Slovenia's six-month tenure at the EU's helm.

Morawiecki complained that Central European countries feel that they're “only pawns on some European chess board.”

“This is why our voice in the discussion about Europe’s future …. must be very loud,” he said. “We are against centralism ... we are for a strong role of sovereign states that cooperate very closely together in the economy."

Ahead of the gathering, Slovenia’s LGBT groups demanded that Jansa publicly condemn both Poland and Hungary over policies that they say stifles LGBT rights, the STA news agency reported.

Hungary recently passed law that prohibits the display of content depicting homosexuality or sex reassignment to minors, and which activist say stigmatizes the LGBT community in the country.

EU leaders have strongly condemned the law.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
40K+
Followers
56K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Leaders#Central European#Ljubljana#Ap#Nato#The European Union#Czech#Eu#The Alpine Nations#Visegrad Group#Eastern European#Populist#Lgbt#Sta News Agency#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Immigration
Country
Hungary
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Central Europe worries about Moscow — and Washington

Earlier this month, on the occasion of the first anniversary of the so-called Lublin Triangle, the foreign ministers of Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine issued a joint statement reiterating their condemnation of Russia’s seizure of Crimea and its interference in support of the breakaway eastern Ukrainian provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk. They also issued an invitation to Belarus to join their organization as soon as it became a democratic state. In effect, they were lobbying for the overthrow of that country’s dictator, Alexander Lukashenko. .
SocietyTelegraph

A culture war between East and West threatens to tear the EU in two

The European Union has always had a number of hard to reconcile differences. In the 2000s the clearest was that between the north and the south, specifically the question of how to reconcile Mediterranean fiscal habits with more Germanic ones. In recent years another divide has kept asserting itself: that between East and West. This has erupted again in recent days over the question of how to adapt Western European social attitudes with Central and Eastern European ones, most crucially those of Hungary, Poland and the other “Visegrad” countries.
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

E.U. takes action against Hungary, Poland over anti-LGBTQ measures

The European Commission has started legal action against Hungary after the country passed a law that bans sharing content in schools that seemingly endorses gay and transgender issues, the commission announced Thursday. “Equality and the respect for dignity and human rights are core values of the E.U.,” Ursula von der...
Politicstrust.org

Hungary PM calls EU action on LGBT rights 'legalised hooliganism'

BUDAPEST, July 16 (Reuters) - Hungary's Prime Minister on Friday accused the European Commission of "legalised hooliganism" for an infringement action against measures by his government that the EU executive said discriminated against LGBT people. Thursday's action against Hungary related to a new law that bans schools from using materials...
Politicswhtc.com

Poland’s Tusk says conflicts with EU could eventually end the bloc

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland and Hungary’s conflicts with the European Union could start a process that results in the bloc falling apart, former European Council President Donald Tusk warned on Friday, amid a worsening standoff over democratic standards. Brussels is at loggerheads with Warsaw and Budapest over issues such as...
WorldPosted by
Daily Herald

Leaders talk peace as Afghans battle chaos and uncertainty

ISLAMABAD -- Senior Afghan leaders are in the Middle Eastern state of Qatar talking peace with the Taliban, whose leader on Sunday issued a statement saying the insurgent movement wants a political settlement to Afghanistan's decades of war. Still, there are few signs of a political agreement on the horizon,...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Armenia gets aid boost from EU

The European Union has offered Armenia an aid package of over $3 billion, 62 percent more than previously promised, in the wake of fair elections and as the country tries to recover from defeat in the war with Azerbaijan last year. The new aid package will total 2.6 billion euros...
WorldVoice of America

Pakistan to Host Afghan Leaders for Peace Talks

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is set to host prominent Afghan political leaders at a conference in a bid to speed up the intra-Afghan peace process as the U.S.-led foreign military withdrawal from the neighboring country nears completion. The Pakistani diplomatic initiative takes place after Taliban insurgents rapidly made territorial advances by...
POTUSWashington Post

The root cause of Central American migration? The United States.

Aviva Chomsky is professor of history at Salem State University in Massachusetts and the author of "Central America's Forgotten History: Revolution, Violence, and the Roots of Migration." Approximately six months in, the Biden administration has proposed a strange combination of policies to address immigration. President Biden’s proposals contain humanitarian measures:...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Judge Jeanine asks the Biden administration: Who do you work for?

Judge Jeanine Pirro slammed the Biden administration Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine" for inviting the United Nations Human Rights Council, which includes countries like China, Russia, Cuba and Venezuela, to investigate the United States. JUDGE JEANINE: In his never-ending campaign to put America last, the Biden administration has invited...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

4,000-year-old settlement is discovered in southern Iraq that experts believe could be the capital of a state that was formed around the collapse of the Babylonian Empire

Russian archaeologists in Iraq have uncovered what they believe are the remnants of a 4,000-year-old settlement that rose from the ashes of the Babylonian empire. The 'lost city' was found June 24 in Iraq's Dhi Qar governorate, once the heart of the ancient Sumerian empire, considered one of the first civilizations in the world.
PoliticsPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Russia to unveil new fighter jet at Moscow's air show

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian aircraft makers say they will present a prospective new fighter jet at a Moscow air show that opens next week. The new warplane hidden under tarpaulin was photographed being towed to a parking spot across an airfield in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, where the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon opens Tuesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit the show's opening.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Just when you thought this government couldn’t go any lower, along comes the Nationality and Borders Bill

It was in the aftermath of the Second World War, as the full horrors of the bloodshed emerged, that countries came together to ensure that there would be international protection for those who suffered persecution.This led to the creation of the Refugee Convention in 1951. While it was signed under the postwar Labour government, led Clement Attlee, the document became one of the foundation stones upon which all postwar British governments have stood.When I wrote a biography of Attlee, I never thought any government would stand outside that fine British tradition. It is to the Conservatives’ shame that the United...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Putin escapes accountability for chemical weapons use

Vladimir Putin is the target of an unusual form of punishment. He reportedly maintains a program for assassinating dissidents with chemical agents, yet top European leaders cannot wait to embrace the former spy in a bear hug of engagement and recognition. Following his June summit with the Russian leader, Joe Biden spoke of Putin in sympathetic terms, despite claiming to have warned him about his provocative behavior. Such warnings ring hollow as Western leaders again allowed Putin to avoid accountability at last week’s meeting of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).
Norfolk, VAMilitary.com

Looking to Be Prepared for a War in the Atlantic, NATO Launches New Command

If the United States and Russia ever go toe-to-to in the Atlantic, the battle will be fought out of Norfolk, Virginia. NATO on Thursday celebrated the official launch of Joint Force Command-Norfolk, the first such command to be located in North America. It joins similar NATO commands in Brunssum, Netherlands, and Naples, Italy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy