Appeal denied for man convicted of murdering two people with knives, hammer

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court upheld the conviction of a man who helped commit a double-murder in 2018 with two knives and a hammer. In the case of Appeal No. 122,630: State of Kansas v. Matthew Douglas Hutto, the Kansas Supreme Court says in the summer of 2018, Matthew Hutto and another man went to a house where an adult woman and teenage boy were asleep. It said the pair entered the home through a window and used knives and a hammer to kill the sleeping family. As a result, Hutto pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree felony murder.

