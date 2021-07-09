AVALON TO CLOSE BEACH, BOARDWALK OVERNIGHTS DUE TO CROWDS, JUVENILES

Shore communities are dealing with an issue of large crowds of juveniles who at times have destructive behavior. Avalon Mayor Marty Pagliughi has responded by closing the beaches in his town daily starting at 9pm, and the boardwalk at 11pm. Pagliughi notes that the State is responsible for new laws that eliminate many powers of police, and parents themselves have to get involved in the whereabouts and activities of their juveniles after hours.