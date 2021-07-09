Cancel
Lewiston, NY

Summer of '69 taking over Academy Park in Lewiston tonight

By Staff reports
Niagara Gazette
Niagara Gazette
 9 days ago
The Lewiston Council on the Arts' 16th annual Summer of '69 weekend continues tonight and Saturday.

At 6 p.m. tonight at Academy Park at 9th and Center streets in Lewiston, all your favorite music from the '60s, '70s and '80s will be performed by members of Lewiston's own super-groups such as the the Soft Side, County Orphanage and the Lewiston All Stars.

Special guest, four-time Grammy nominee, and Grammy winner Gary Baker will perform some of his hit songs on his acoustic guitar. Baker has written hits for some of the music industry’s biggest performing artists and has penned such hits as "I Swear," "I'm Already There" and "Once Upon a Lifetime."

Ties to Lewiston are so strong that some musicians and audience members come from all over the US to enjoy the event. So, break out your favorite tie dye T-shirt and join us in the park for a groovy evening of music, family and fun as we take you on a journey to the past. Can you feel the love?

On Saturday, the festivities continue at the Stone Jug in Youngstown starting at 6 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public thanks to the sponsorship of Brett's Tents & Awnings, Modern Corp., Sevenson Environmental Services and the Village of Lewiston.

