Charlotte Just Became One Of The First Cities With NEXTGEN Broadcasting – TV’s Future
Starting today, Charlotte residents now have access to “the future of tv” as five local TV stations band together to launch NEXTGEN in Charlotte. Delivering more expansive audio and video options, as well as other innovative new capabilities, NEXTGEN enables stations to better personalize their broadcasts with information and interactive features, making the content more relevant and engaging for viewers.www.charlottestories.com
