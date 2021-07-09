The Brinton Museum to host Crow American Indian Parade

BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will host a Crow American Indian Parade on The Brinton's Quarter Circle A Ranch July 17 at 10:30 a.m. Six members of the Apsáalooke (Crow) Nation and their horses will be in full regalia. The parade route crosses Little Goose Creek from the field below the Brinton Barn and follows the lane up the hill at the Forrest E. Mars, Jr. Building, ending at the Helen Brinton Education Pavilion located west of the Main Ranch House. Onlookers will be able to watch from designated areas along the lane and the Ranch House lawn.