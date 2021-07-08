Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

The 9 Best Zero Gravity Chairs to Lounge in This Summer

By Rachel Klein
ELLE DECOR
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe science behind zero gravity chairs is based on the concept of neutral body posture, developed by NASA in the 1970s while astronauts spent time at Skylab, the first U.S. space station. While we’d love to geek out on the topic here, all you really need to know if you’re in the market for one of these popular loungers is that they’re designed to take pressure off your body—particularly your joints and back—so you can relax in complete comfort. If that sounds like your jam, read on for our top recommendations.

www.elledecor.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zero Gravity#Space Station#Neutral Body Posture#Astronauts#Skylab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
NASA
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Science
News Break
Shopping
Related
Beauty & FashionPeople

Richard Branson's Hairstylist on Giving Him a Cut That Worked in Zero Gravity

Before fulfilling his long-awaited dream of going to space, billionaire Sir Richard Branson made sure to get his hair in tip-top shape. "We were in New Mexico already and he said, 'I need a fresher look for tomorrow,'" says Branson's hairstylist, Sean Donaldson. "He gave me ideas and we agreed for a tighter, cleaner look with more texture through the top."
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

The private Inspiration4 crew launching with SpaceX experience zero gravity for 1st time

The first all-civilian orbital flight crew, Inspiration4, flew in zero gravity for the first time this weekend as part of preparations to launch in September. Inspiration4 is a privately chartered space flight funded by billionaire Jared Isaacman to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Isaacman will fly on a SpaceX capsule with St. Jude physician's assistant and childhood bone cancer survivor Hayley Arcenaux, data engineer Chris Sembroski and geoscientist, science communicator and artist Sian Proctor. The crew experienced weightlessness for the first time aboard a modified Boeing 727 aircraft flown by the Zero Gravity Corporation (Zero-G).
LifestyleDezeen

AME Natural Lounge chair by Paolo Ferrari via Twentieth

Dezeen Showroom: designer Paolo Ferrari collaborated with textile artist Hiroko Takeda to make a handwoven chair, which is available via Twentieth gallery. The AME Natural Lounge chair features a shaggy back made of an array of natural fibres that gather and drape down to the floor. The design is informed...
Home & Gardenmomtastic.com

The Best Recliner Chairs

Gone are the days of outdated, lackluster recliners. Instead, we're ushering in an era of updated, sleek, and modern recliners that are the epitome of luxury and comfort. We've researched the best options out there to curate this list of our favorite recliners. If you're in the market, just sit back, relax, and check out a few of our top picks.
Lifestylemomtastic.com

The Best Nursery Rocking Chairs

When it comes to decor, the nursery rocking chair is right up there with the crib in terms of necessities. And just like the crib, it needs to have a few components that'll help elevate it from "necessary" to "the best invention ever." Whether you're feeding, reading, singing, or just plain rocking your sweet one to sleep, the nursery rocker needs to be safe, comfortable, and well-built. We have a few options on this list for you, including ones with a footrest, padded arms, and ample sizing. When it comes to finding a rocker that will fit all of your nursery needs, we've got you covered. Take a look.
Home & GardenPosted by
Domino

The Best Reading Chairs for Every Genre of Home

A good has a way of letting you step out of the chaos and sink into your own little world, even for a few minutes. While the sofa is an innately social piece of furniture (so you have to consider the preferences of cohabitants in picking one out), a chair can be just for you. Play with shape, color, and pattern and let the seat you choose express your personal style, whether you opt for a bold statement or a serene retreat. And since you’ll probably spend hours in this spot, you don’t want to skimp on quality and comfort. That’s why we’ve consulted experts, reviewers, and our own accent chair–obsessed team to bring you the best options on the market, so you can cozy up in your personal reading nook with that novel everyone’s been talking about. Or just stream the Reese Witherspoon TV adaptation. We won’t judge.
Appareltownandcountrymag.com

The Best Shell Jewelry for Summer

What is it that compels us to stuff our pockets with a variety of shells every time they are near the water? Perhaps it's about the memories of a vacation, or those seaside feelings of salty air and sunshine. But also, shells are pretty, in fact they were an early form of jewelry and used as currency.
Shoppingcountryliving.com

10 Best High Chairs for Every Style and Budget

High chairs are a wonderful addition to your home. They're a safe, reliable space to feed your child, and they can really help parents out by allowing children to learn to safely feed themselves in a contained environment. The best high chairs are stylish, ultra functional, and safe—conforming to all Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) guidelines. These high chairs have been rigorously researched by Best Products to determine if they are approved by the CPSC, if they are useful and aesthetically pleasing, and if they are affordable and widely available. Here are our top picks.
Carsmensjournal.com

This Portable Rocking Chair Is The No. 1 Best Selling Camping Chair

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at [email protected].Sponsored content. For anyone that plans on going to...
TechnologyGamespot

Best Cheap Gaming Chair 2021: Budget Chairs For Around $100

Though the best gaming chairs tend to cost upwards of $400 to $500, you can get a chair that still offers solid ergonomics for a fraction of the price. We've rounded up our picks for the best cheap gaming chairs, from traditional racing style seats to rockers and more. We've only chosen chairs with a plethora of highly-rated user reviews on Amazon. Many of these budget gaming chairs can be purchased for around $100, and some of them are even cheaper. These gaming chairs sacrifice in some departments, of course. Most notably, they are made with cheaper materials, so durability can be an issue. If you plan on using your gaming chair daily for both work and play, you might want to opt for a higher end chair that will retain its shape and comfort throughout years of use.
Interior Designrnbcincy.com

5 Black Interior Designers You Should Follow for Decorating Inspiration

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Updating your home décor is a great way to lift your spirits. Moving furniture around, adding accent pieces, and implementing creative color schemes can make your space an even more pleasant place to reside. However, just like fashion, interior decorating requires a keen eye that some people just don’t possess. No worries though – interior designers were created just for that reason.
WorldPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This Modern Melbourne Apartment Proves a Rental Can Be Colorful and Playful

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Josh, Matt (@joshandmattdesign on TikTok) and our puppy Louis. For creative couple Josh and Matt, their rental apartment isn’t just their home… they describe it as an art playground. “When moving to Melbourne we wanted an apartment that really enabled us to mesh work and home seamlessly and we found the perfect inner city two-bedroom, two-bathroom that allowed us to do just that!” they write. “Our apartment is often the testing ground for new ideas and art creations so you can always expect our interior to change and shift with us! For example, a lot of the art around our house is really a timeline of our art evolution and experimentation with color, texture, and materiality. Because we both work and live in our apartment, it was very important for us to ensure we felt happy in our surroundings. We love being surrounded by art and color; it really lifts the soul and engages the mind. We believe being surrounded by things you love helps inspire you to create amazing things!”

Comments / 0

Community Policy