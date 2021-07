Director Martha Feeney-Patten told the Library Trustees on July 1 about a meeting with consultant Sue Buske, who has been hired to advise the town on the renewal of the ten-year Comcast cable contract. Meeting participants discussed local needs for public access services—broadband and internet streaming of local events and programs. The town has an opportunity to negotiate for more assistance as part of the contract renewal process. There is interest in having more video equipment available locally in addition to the studio and equipment that is housed in Concord. This could be equipment permanently installed to record or stream from town spaces, or equipment that volunteers could borrow for community media projects. The library was suggested as a natural fit to handle the equipment loans, and/or to install automated video recording capability in the Hollis Room to broadcast community events. Feeney-Patten said the proposal “would be terrific as long as it doesn’t take up too much space.”