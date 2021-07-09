Fatal crash reported on 215 beltway near West Cheyenne

View more in
Las Vegas, NV
Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.
Las Vegas, NV|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
Driver dies in crash near McCarran Airport
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash early Thursday morning near McCarran Airport.
Las Vegas, NV|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
UPDATE: Man arrested after barricade on Tropicana Avenue
On July 16 at approximately 10:33 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received call about a male who entered into an apartment without permission from the owners near the 3600 block of W. Tropicana Avenue.
Las Vegas, NV|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
UPDATE: I-15 reopens near Speedway following deadly crash
The Nevada Highway Patrol reports a person has died in a crash on Interstate 15 near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Wednesday.
Las Vegas, NV|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
LVMPD looking for man they say held up store at gunpoint
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says on July 9 at approximately 9:25 p.m., a Robbery with Deadly Weapon occurred near the 7000 block of West Flamingo Road.
Las Vegas, NV|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
Man arrested for fatal shooting at Centennial Hills restaurant
Las Vegas police have arrested 24-year-old James Hull for the fatal shooting on July 14 at a restaurant in the Centennial Hills area.
Las Vegas, NV|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
Vegas woman accused of slipping out of handcuffs, threatening officer
A 24-year-old Las Vegas woman is facing multiple charges after she reportedly resisted arrest, slipped out of handcuffs and threatened a police officer.
North Las Vegas, NV|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
UPDATE: North Las Vegas shooting may have been self-defense
The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Wednesday morning.
Maryland State|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
Police: Deadly shooting under investigation near Sahara, Maryland
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting in the east part of town Tuesday morning.
Las Vegas, NV|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man seen on roof of car on Las Vegas Strip
A man stopped his vehicle in the middle of the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue at about 10:59 a.m., according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Las Vegas, NV|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
Inmate walks away from Las Vegas-area correctional facility
The Nevada Department of Corrections reports a community trusty walked away from Casa Grande Transitional Housing in Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Clark County, NV|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
Las Vegas police report in-custody death at CCDC
On July 12 at approximately 1:45 a.m., a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department corrections officer at Clark County Detention Center was checking on an inmate inside a cell when she observed he was not moving.
Las Vegas, NV|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
Police: Group of 4 wanted for threatening store employee, stealing items
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is on the lookout for four people in connection with a recent robbery.
Las Vegas, NV|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
Police: Woman dead for hours at hotel before call for help
The arrest report has been released for the man accused of killing his girlfriend in a hotel room on Dean Martin Drive.
Clark County, NV|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
Man accused of killing girlfriend at Las Vegas motel
On July 12 at approximately 8:16 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police patrol officers responded to a motel located in the 4900 block of Dean Martin Drive for an injured female.
Las Vegas, NV|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
Woman arrested for hate crime on LV Strip after hitting child
A woman has been arrested for a possible hate crime after she reportedly hit a 6-year-old child who was with his parents on the Las Vegas Strip.
Clark County, NV|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
Las Vegas hospital seeing rising number of COVID-19 patients
For weeks, 13 Action News has been reporting on the rising number of COVID-19 cases and Southern Nevada's rising test positivity rate. Now, local hospitals are seeing another spike in people having to go to the hospital because of COVID-19, and the overwhelming majority of them are unvaccinated.
