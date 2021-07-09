Cancel
Cycling

Wiebes vs Norsgaard: Battle of the sprints at the Giro d'Italia Donne

By Amy Jones
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 9 days ago
Sprinters rarely get opportunities in women’s racing. Most of the successful riders in the women’s peloton are all-rounders who lean towards one speciality but can perform on any terrain. At the Giro d'Italia Donne and for much of this season, however, Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) is making a name for herself as the fastest female rider around, and close behind her — albeit more of an all-round rider — is Emma Norsgaard (Movistar Team).

www.cyclingnews.com

