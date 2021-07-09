MLB draft preview: Local baseball stars hoping to hear their names called in three-day draft

Calvary Christian pitcher Irving Carter delivers the ball during their game against Stoneman Douglas on April 21. Carter is one of several local players who could be picked in the MLB draft, which starts Sunday night. Michael Laughlin/Sun Sentinel

The 2021 MLB draft starts on Sunday night, and several local stars and alumni could be selected.

The draft, which was moved to July to coincide with MLB’s All-Star Game festivities, lasts for three days. The first round is Sunday at 7 p.m. Rounds 2-10 will be on MLB.com , starting at 1 p.m on Monday. Rounds 11-20 will be on MLB.com , starting at noon Tuesday.

Last year’s MLB draft was shortened to five rounds instead of the usual 40 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league shrunk this year’s draft to 20 rounds.

The MLB draft has a massive pool of players. Graduated high school seniors are eligible, as are college juniors who are 21 or older, college seniors and all junior college players. Here are some of the local players who may be selected:

Irv Carter, Calvary Christian

Carter is one of several Calvary players who may be selected in this year’s draft. He was part of a dynamic duo atop the Eagles’ rotation, along with Andrew Painter. Carter was the Sun Sentinel’s Broward County Class 5A-1A co-player of the year with Painter. Carter finished his senior year with a 5-2 record and a 1.87 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings. Carter is a Miami signee. MLB Pipeline ranks Carter as the No. 118 prospect in the draft.

Gavin Conticello, Stoneman Douglas

On a Stoneman Douglas team loaded with younger players, Conticello was one of the key seniors. The Eagles’ third baseman was a big contributor to Douglas’ state-title team. He hit .351 with a 1.025 OPS and two home runs. Conticello is signed to play at South Florida. Conticello was a second-team All-County pick as a senior. MLB Pipeline ranks Conticello as the No. 244 prospect in this year’s draft.

Devin Futrell, American Heritage

Futrell was the anchor of the Patriots’ pitching staff this season. He went 8-1 with one save and a 0.67 ERA. Futrell demonstrated excellent control and put-away stuff, striking out 78 batters while walking only nine in 42 innings. Futrell was a first-team All-County pick , and he is a Vanderbilt signee. MLB Pipeline ranks Futrell as the No. 224 prospect in the draft.

Rene Lastres, Calvary Christian

Lastres was one of South Florida’s top catchers. The Florida signee was a big-time power hitter for the Eagles, hitting seven home runs while hitting .311 with a 1.283 OPS. Lastres was a first-team All-County selection. MLB Pipeline ranks Lastres as the No. 185 prospect in the draft.

Andrew Painter, Calvary Christian

Painter is South Florida’s premier draft prospect. MLB Pipeline ranks him 18th among this year’s draft prospects and No. 3 among high school pitchers. He was the Sun Sentinel’s Broward County Class 5A-1A co-player of the year, along with Carter. Painter went 6-1 record with a 0.38 ERA, striking out 93 batters in 47 innings. Since the season ended, he has received major accolades. He was named Gatorade’s Florida Player of the Year and he was a MaxPreps first-team All-American.

Christian Scott, Florida (Calvary Christian)

Scott is a former local standout. As a senior at Calvary Christian, he went 11-0 with a 1.44 ERA, earning first-team All-County honors . Undrafted out of high school, Scott took his talents to Gainesville, where played for Florida. After struggling as a freshman, Scott started the 2020 season strong before the coronavirus pandemic brought the college baseball season to an early end. In 2021, Scott pitched out of the Gators’ bullpen, putting up a 3.00 ERA in 54 innings. MLB Pipeline rates Scott as the No. 228 prospect in the draft.

Isaiah Thomas, Vanderbilt (Benjamin)

Thomas is another local star who opted for college over immediately turning pro. Thomas was an excellent outfielder for Benjamin, putting up eye-popping numbers as a senior: a .490 batting average, a 1.442 OPS, eight home runs, 41 runs, 34 RBI and 15 stolen bases. He earned Sun Sentinel Palm Beach County Class 6A-1A player of the year in 2018. The Colorado Rockies selected Thomas in the 39th round of the 2018 draft. Thomas had a solid freshman year in limited time but started slowly in 2020 before the pandemic ended the season early. Thomas excelled as a junior at Vandy, hitting .305 with a .944 OPS and 13 home runs. MLB Pipeline ranks him as the 97th overall prospect.

Alex Ulloa, Calvary Christian

Ulloa closed out his high school career with a dominant season. Ulloa stood out in a loaded Calvary Christian lineup, putting up a .482 batting average with six home runs and eight stolen bases. Ulloa had a 1.511 OPS. Ulloa, who is signed with Oklahoma State, was a first-team All-County selection. MLB Pipeline ranks Ulloa as the No. 165 prospect in the draft.