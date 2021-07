Perhaps the most unique Vikings acquisition to get inducted into the Hall of Fame, Gary Zimmerman was originally selected with the third overall pick in the 1984 NFL Supplemental Draft of USFL and CFL Players (the only draft of its kind) by the New York Giants. Drafted in the USFL, Zimmerman played the 1984 and 1985 seasons for the league’s LA Express. The historical draft also saw quarterback Steve Young get drafted first overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and with the fourth overall pick, the Philadelphia Eagles selected defensive end Reggie White.