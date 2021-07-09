Bullish Announces Intent to Go Public on New York Stock Exchange

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $90,000.