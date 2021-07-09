Bullish Announces Intent to Go Public on New York Stock Exchange
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bullish, a technology company focused on developing financial services for the digital assets sector, announced it intends to go public on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: FPAC), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC"). Bullish is preparing to release a revolutionary, regulated cryptocurrency exchange that offers deep, predictable liquidity with technology that enables retail and institutional investors to generate yield from their digital assets.www.businesswire.com
