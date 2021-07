It’s been a hell of a four-year wait, but Square Enix has finally patched the Steam version of Nier: Automata. For years, fans have made use of the FAR mod to improve the Steam version, but everyone might not need to rely on that as much now. For the time being, this version of the game is incompatible with the FAR mod, although a patch is in the works and might be ready as soon as tomorrow. For the most part, the patch does a lot of what the FAR mod did, only you don’t need to download anything from a third-party source.