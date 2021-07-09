Cancel
Here's how to transfer A Plague Tale: Innocence saves from PS4 to PS5

The new A Plague Tale: Innocence PS5 version is here, and if you want to transfer your saves over from the PS4 version, you will need to follow some steps. If you already owned A Plague Tale: Innocence on PS4, you'll find the new version is available as a free upgrade - it's also one of the free PS Plus games for July, though only the PS5 version is available this way. But make sure you don't uninstall the PS4 version of A Plague Tale if you want to move your saves over, because you'll likely need to run it at least once more. Here's the step-by-step instructions for transferring your saves to PS5, as laid out on publisher Focus Home Interactive's forums.

