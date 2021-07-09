Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Don’t Make a Donation to Dogecoin

By Chris Tyler
InvestorPlace
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD)? It’s utility has been both a joke, as well as a speculative trading vehicle among meme traders. But today the prank is on those bulls not really listening to Elon, as well as what’s being spoken on the DOGE coin price chart. DOGE. It’s been around...

investorplace.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccc#Doge Usd#Nflx#Tradingview#Tsla#Chevy#Ethereum Trusts#Gbtc#Etcg#Ethe#American#Stocktwits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Markets
News Break
Tesla
News Break
Netflix
Related
Marketscoingeek.com

Kurt Wuckert Jr tackles ‘fake news’ Elon Musk, Dogecoin and Bitcoin energy Digital Cash Rundown

CoinGeek’s resident Bitcoin historian Kurt Wuckert Jr. appeared on Digital Cash Rundown with Joel Valenzuela, returning to discuss Bitcoin, manipulation and the antics of Elon Musk in the crypto space. Thoughtful as ever, the discussion with Kurt turns to energy efficiency and proof-of-work mining, compared to the pros and cons of proof-of-stake. There’s also talk on Dogecoin, and whether there will ever be any significant development work with the novelty digital currency.
MarketsStreet.Com

What Is Dogecan And Why Is it Trending?

Dogecoin is one of the popular cryptocurrencies that constantly dominate headlines. Most of the time Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report CEO Elon Musk has something to do with it. This time, it's different. Axe, a popular deodorant company, is bringing dogecoin into the limelight again as its teasing 'Dogecan' on Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report.
Marketskitco.com

Returning to crypto is a 'wholehearted no' for Dogecoin founder

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Palmer created Dogecoin in 2013. Doge refers to the popular and meme-able Shiba Inu dog. Earlier this year,...
MarketsInvestorPlace

Proposed Upgrades Aren’t Enough to Fuel a Dogecoin Rebound

What is going to move Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) back in the right direction? So far, news of upgrades, along with Elon Musk’s tweets, has resulted in short-lived boosts. But overall, the popular “meme coin” continues to drift lower. As of this writing, it changes hands for less than 20 cents. That’s...
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Dogecoin Price Prediction Amid Elon Musk-Backed Upgrade

Investors seeking the next cryptocurrency to explode wonder whether Dogecoin (DOGE) will fall more and whether they should buy the dip. What’s Dogecoin’s price prediction and what’s Reddit saying about the meme crypto?. Article continues below advertisement. Dogecoin's price has fallen almost 40 percent over the past month, which impacted...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum Keep Dropping

It's Tuesday, and for the second day in a row, cryptocurrencies are going down. In 10:30 a.m. EDT trading today:. and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is doing worst of all -- down 3.7%. So what. Why is that? As we saw last week, and as we saw yesterday, the answer appears to...
StocksInvestorPlace

Dogecoin Isn’t the Dog to Bet on in the Cryptocurrency Race

Meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) has been one of the most talked-about investments in the past few months. The DOGE token was priced at half a penny on Dec. 31 but reached a high of 73.7 cents earlier this year, representing a massive gain of nearly 15,000%. Unfortunately, the frenzy behind the “people’s crypto” appears to have subsided as it continues to nosedive. It has no practical use, and with many utility altcoins out there, it’s tough to invest in DOGE.
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Blue-Chip Stocks That Are Ripe to Trade

When will it end? I’m talking about the broader market’s powerful rally. It could happen as soon as today. But in respecting a trend in motion staying in motion, with the occasional modestly bearish thrill ride, let’s look at three blue-chip stocks whose price charts suggest there’s substantial upside to come.
Internetu.today

Elon Musk Thrills Dogecoin Community with New Twitter Profile Picture

In another show of support for the Dogecoin army, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has updated his Twitter profile picture to a photo of him with Doge reflections in his sunglasses. Musk’s new look instantly caught the attention of the market, with DOGE pumping nearly 20 percent after he changed his photo.
StocksInvestorPlace

3 EV Stocks To Buy on Weakness for Traders and Investors

Stock markets are booming thanks to the tailwinds that the Federal Reserve and the White House have provided. The government deployed the heaviest artillery ever to reflate the economy after the pandemic. Judging by how strong stocks are, they may have overshot a bit. There are pockets of weaknesses this week, and consequently, some hot stocks have lost their momentum. Among them are the electric vehicle (EV) companies — and thus, there are EV stocks to buy.
StocksInvestorPlace

9 Lesser-Known Short-Squeeze Stocks Popular With Retail Investors

We’re taking a look at some of the lesser-known short-squeeze stocks that are popular with retail investors. There’s no denying that short-squeeze stocks have been making major waves lately. Retail traders and meme stock investors are teaming up to push hedge funds and other shorts out of companies. This has them pumping up prices in search of profits.
MarketsInvestorPlace

Sundial Growers Is a Pure Play on Trading Sentiment

Almost surely in any other context, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) would have faded into the doldrums because of the clear warning signals that its management team signaled to the investing public. True, there will always be speculators who would pile into SNDL stock merely because of its cheap price. But the difference today is the volume of said speculators.
EconomyInvestorPlace

This Soaring Rivalry Should Be Good for Investors

The rivalry got so intense that it earned its own name…. You don’t hear about it as much as you used to, but it’s still there, even if not at the same level as in the 1970s and 1980s especially. Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was formed in 1896, and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) began...
EconomyBenzinga

What To Make Of The Elon Musk Cybertruck Comments

CNBC's "Rapid Fire" panel reacted to the recent comments from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk regarding Tesla's Cybertruck Friday on CNBC's "The Exchange." Bokeh Capital's Kim Forrest said she doesn't own Tesla stock because of the unpredictability of Musk, although she noted that watching from the sidelines is fun.
Stocksinvesting.com

Bitcoin in For a Bear Market but Can Apple Save the Day?

Investing.com -- Bitcoin has been trading at $31,600 levels for some weeks now. It hasn’t recovered after it scaled the $64,000 levels in April before crashing over 50%. The cryptocurrency market has fallen mainly due to the Chinese crackdown on Bitcoin miners. It was exacerbated by Elon Musk, who keeps flip-flopping on his Bitcoin stance. His stance is currently anti-Bitcoin until the flagship cryptocurrency does something about the massive impact it has on the environment.
Petscryptoslate.com

Daddy Doge token’s price pumped by Elon Musk’s casual shout

Videos that feature Tesla’s owner Elon Musk shouting “Daddy Doge” before getting into a car ended up pumping the new meme token’s value 798.5%. This month has witnessed plenty of dog meme token action thanks to the notorious crypto influencer’s voice. Shout out price pump. Earlier this week, after his...
MarketsPosted by
The Independent

Bitcoin price – live: Bullish crypto signal ‘just started pumping’

Bitcoin continues to trade within a relatively narrow band on Friday, despite a price slide in recent days.The cryptocurrency dropped from above $34,000 at the start of the week to below $32,000, remaining within the $30,000 to $36,000 region that it has sat throughout July.The broader crypto market is largely stable, with no major moves in either direction over the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ether) is down 3 per cent, while Binance Coin is up 1 per cent since Thursday, according to CoinMarketCap’s price index. Analysts predict a big move could be on its way, pointing to several market indicators that suggest a short term break out within the next couple of days.In other news, Twitter boss Jack Dorsey has announced a new company aimed at decentralised finance and focussing on bitcoin.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here. Read More Crypto market stasis: Experts and academics take questions on bitcoin, ethereum and other cryptocurrencies
MarketsInvestorPlace

Put a Coin in the Slot and Give Coinbase Global a Shot

Back in 2012, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) launched a user-friendly platform for people to send and receive Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD). By 2021, Coinbase was famous and not long ago, COIN stock was introduced to the public. There was a lot of hype surrounding this event. Yet, the share price has declined and...
California Statekfgo.com

Tesla registrations in California surge 85% in second quarter – data

(Reuters) – Tesla Inc’s vehicle registrations in California rose more than 85% in the second quarter versus last year, largely due to the success of the company’s Model Y, according to data from Cross-Sell https://info.cross-sell.com/tesla-special-report-0, a research firm that collates title and registration data. The automaker posted record vehicle deliveries...
EconomyWashington Post

The two sides of Elon Musk

In Greek mythology, Daedalus was a brilliant inventor who fashioned wings for him and his son, Icarus, to escape imprisonment. Daedalus warned Icarus not to fly too close to the sun. But Icarus, heady with the power of flight, couldn’t help himself. Daedalus survived; Icarus scorched his wings and died.

Comments / 1

Community Policy