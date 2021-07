SEELEY LAKE – "I didn't like the races but this memory – the laughing, grown up racing, teenage cousins who were really competitive and the whole atmosphere of family, laughing and hanging out and having a good time together - stuck with me," reminisced Seeley Lake resident Missy Kesterke about her grandmother's yard parties in Mandan, North Dakota growing up. With most of her family still in Mandan, Missy and her husband Shane started the Fourth of July weekend tradition in 2010 in Seeley Lake with their adopted church and work families. With the 2020 party canceled due to COVID, they celebrated 10 years July 3 of reconnecting with family, friends and meeting new community members.