Dashcam footage has captured the moment the driver of a Nissan Altima was rear-ended by a semi-truck in Louisville, Kentucky in late April. The video was filmed from another semi-truck and shows the trucker slowing down in the right-hand lane as a dog can be seen running across the opposite side of the street and on the grass median. A silver Altima then comes into view traveling in the fast lane and as the dog runs directly towards the Nissan, the driver slams on their brakes. Unfortunately for them, a semi-truck was traveling directly behind them and slammed into the rear of the Altima.