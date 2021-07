Been dying to have your Hallmark moment and move to an idyllic small town in Italy? Well, now you can get paid to do it. Like some areas of the country that were offering €2,000 to attract new residents, now there are towns in Italy offering $33,000 (€28,000) to anyone who will move there. So if you’re under 40 and willing to uproot your life to relocate to a small village of fewer than 2,000 inhabitants somewhere in the southern region of Calabria, Italy, then this just might be the perfect opportunity for you.