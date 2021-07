Apple wants to make the connection between real and Apple AR objects seamless, so that when a user taps a specific virtual control, the system gets it right every time. Very many of Apple's Apple AR patents and patent applications are to do with what can be presented to a user, and what they can do. So there are examples where Apple wants to make it so that any surface of any object in the real world could become a touch control, as far as the wearer of "Apple Glass" is concerned.