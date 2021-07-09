Humpbacks scoop up bait fish near Salisbury Beach, Plum Island

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Residents and tourists alike have caught glimpses of whales feeding on schools of fish off the shores of Plum Island and Salisbury Beach this week. Ashley Stokes, director of Marine Mammal Rescue at Seacoast Science Center in Odiorne Point State Park in Rye, New Hampshire, said whales can be spotted close to shore during the summer, but these sightings seem to be happening earlier than in the past couple of years.