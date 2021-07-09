Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rye, NH

Humpbacks scoop up bait fish near Salisbury Beach, Plum Island

Union Leader
 9 days ago

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Residents and tourists alike have caught glimpses of whales feeding on schools of fish off the shores of Plum Island and Salisbury Beach this week. Ashley Stokes, director of Marine Mammal Rescue at Seacoast Science Center in Odiorne Point State Park in Rye, New Hampshire, said whales can be spotted close to shore during the summer, but these sightings seem to be happening earlier than in the past couple of years.

www.unionleader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salisbury, MA
City
Seabrook, NH
City
Salisbury, NH
City
Newburyport, MA
City
Salisbury Beach, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
City
Rye, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humpback Whales#Bait Fish#Minke Whales#Marine Mammal Rescue#Seacoast Science Center#Groundswell Surf Cafe#Facebook#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Pets
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

'It's terrifying': Merkel shaken as flood deaths rise to 188 in Europe

BERCHTESGADEN/BISCHOFSWIESEN, Germany, July 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the flooding that has devastated parts of Europe as "terrifying" on Sunday after the death toll across the region rose to 188 and a district of Bavaria was battered by the extreme weather. Merkel promised swift financial aid after...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
GolfPosted by
The Associated Press

Morikawa wins British Open for 2nd major at age 24

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Collin Morikawa won the British Open on his links debut and became the first player to capture two different majors at the first attempt. The 24-year-old American closed with a bogey-free, 4-under 66 Sunday for a two-shot victory over Jordan Spieth to follow up his victory at last year’s PGA Championship on debut, just 11 months ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy