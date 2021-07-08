Apple working on Spatial Audio system for virtual and mixed reality devices

Save space and keep your entire Apple ecosystem organized with the Kensington StudioCaddy Apple device storage system. It has dedicated spots for your MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. And, of course, there’s room for your MacBook Air and regular iPad. This setup maximizes your desk space while keeping your devices organized, charged, and within reach. What’s more, it holds your MacBook out of the way in a vertical position. It also works with iPhone cases up to 3 mm thick, iPad cases, Apple Magic Keyboard, and Apple Smart Keyboard Folio. Even better, this device storage system has USB-A and USB-C ports for wired charging. And a magnetically detachable Qi charger charges Qi-enabled iPhones and AirPods. Furthermore, the iPad holder keeps your iPad lifted. Meanwhile, the iPad and iPhone holders allow for charging and viewing in landscape or portrait mode.