'Escape From New York' Star Adrienne Barbeau on Playing a Kick-Ass Action Hero and How Teenage J.J. Abrams Changed the Ending

America has always feared its cities, and no city has inspired more fear than New York in the 1980s. From the 1960s onward crime rates gradually increased in the Big Apple, driven by ideologically motivated underinvestment in social services and the gradual self-sustaining nature of social rot. By the 1970s this trend had been noticed by the media, with films like Death Wish in 1974 and The Warriors in 1979 representing the general view of a city ruled by criminals. At the same time, the Watergate scandal obliterated public trust in the government’s ability to deal with anything, really. It was in this environment that John Carpenter had the idea: what if they didn’t bother trying to deal with crime in New York City? What if they just decided to wall it all off to make it go away? That’s the premise of Escape From New York.