Apple releases fifth iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, tvOS 14.7, and watchOS 7.6 betas

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has seeded the fifth round of betas for its upcoming iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, tvOS 14.7, and watchOS 7.6 updates to both developers and public testers. The newest builds, released Thursday, can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled into the test program, or through an over-the-air update on devices running the beta software. The public beta versions were released concurrently, and can be downloaded from the Apple Public Beta Program portal.

