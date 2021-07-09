‘The Haunting of Hill House’ revealed as theme of Universal’s ‘Halloween Horror Nights 2021’

They’re baaaaaaaack.

“Halloween Horror Nights” are returning to Universal theme parks in Florida and California this September after the annual holiday event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And for the first time, the Netflix supernatural drama series “The Haunting of Hill House” will be the theme for the attraction’s creepy mazes, Universal announced Thursday.

The horror show, partially based on the 1959 Shirley Jackson novel of the same name, follows the Crain family, who are forced to deal with their fears from their time living in the disturbing Hill House as kids, along with its ghosts.

“Reincarnated as ‘Halloween Horror Nights’ mazes, the imposing and mysterious Hill House eerily comes to life beckoning guests to embark on the dark journey experienced by the Crain family,” stated a release from Universal.

The spooky events kick off Sept. 3 at Universal Orlando Resort, and on Sept. 9 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Both theme parks are running the festivities on select nights through Oct. 31.

Tickets and vacation packages are already on sale for “Halloween Horror Nights” in Orlando. And passes for the Hollywood event will be available soon. Event nights may sell out, so those looking to score tickets or more info are encouraged to visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com .

Fans of the show will recognize many of the frights in store.

“Iconic scenes from the Netflix series will be featured throughout the maze, including the omni-powerful Red Room — the heart of Hill House — and the infamous Hall of Statues, where deceptive powers overtake everyone who enters,” Universal states.

“Apparitions will appear around every corner, from William Hill — The Tall Man, whose towering stature overwhelms everyone he encounters; to The Ghost in the Basement, who feverishly crawls throughout the bowels of the House in search of his next victim; to The Bent-Neck Lady, whose disturbing scream and ghastly appearance invoke a constant state of unnerving dread.”

Charles Gray, senior show director for Entertainment Creative Development at Universal Orlando Resort, said, “It’s a nightmare come true to bring Netflix’s ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ to life for our guests this year at ‘Halloween Horror Nights.’ The show brought true horror to the masses, similar to what we’ve provided our guests at this event for nearly 30 years. ‘Hill House’ is a perfect fit for ‘Halloween Horror Nights’ as it enters a new decade of fear.”

John Murdy, executive producer of “Halloween Horror Nights” at Universal Studios Hollywood, said, “We continuously challenge ourselves to raise the bar with each maze we create, and we look forward to creating a unique experience for our guests that combines both the psychological and visceral twists from the series. The goal is to make our guests feel as if they are walking in the footsteps of the Crain family, re-living all the horrors that they experienced.”

Recent “Halloween Horror Nights” events have featured another supernatural Netflix series, “Stranger Things,” as its theme. In 2018, Season 1 of that show served as inspiration for Universal’s fall attraction, while 2019′s event boasted mazes based on Seasons 2 and 3.