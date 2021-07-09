Cancel
New Netflix thriller starring Jason Momoa gets emotional trailer

By Ali Jones
Sweet Girl, a new thriller starring and produced by Jason Momoa, has a new trailer ahead of its release on Netflix next month. The trailer, which you can check out below, features the Aquaman star as devastated husband Raymond Cooper, who is mourning the loss of his wife. When he finds out that the medicine that might have saved her life was pulled from shelves as a result of competition between rival pharmaceutical firms, he attempts to seek his revenge on the people responsible, kicking off a high-octane thriller.

